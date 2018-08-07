Xico’s Boer Goat the champion!

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK History was made on Saturday afternoon when a Boer goat ram belonging to a young upcoming farmer, Xico Coetzee, named “JB” was crowned Champion of Champions during the first Top-5 competition at the 18th edition of the annual Biltongfees.

The Top-5 competition attracted the top-five small stock animals from some of the best breeders in the country and it took a lot of head scratching for the judges before Coetzee’s immaculate ram walked off with the gold trophy, sponsored by Nurtifeeds.

An elated Coetzee says it is a great honour to walk away as the first winner of the trophy, adding that it should act as a boost to young farmers.

More than 25,000 visitors poured through the gates of the Biltongfees where a Namboer Auctioneer’s initiative also saw the first poultry and game auctions being conducted from the United Sport Fields in Windhoek.

Owner of Namboer, Piet Coetzee, said entries for the first Top-5 exceeded all expectations. He added that the hugely successful event has set the stage for an even better performance next year.

“Breeders and producers have expressed extraordinary interest in the first-ever competition of this kind as well as the huge game auction of all popular species and the poultry exhibition and auction. All 150 slots for the Top-5 competition were lapped up in no time and great bidding was experienced for the full-scale game auction that featured all the popular buck species, which can be farmed within Namibia,” he observed. In the small stock arena, the cream of the crop of Van Rooy, Damara, Boer goats, Kalahari Red and Veldmaster competed before the champion of champions was crowned.

Coetzee said this exciting addition to the festival could grow into a full-blown livestock show, second to only the Windhoek Show.

“The past weekend unveiled the potential of our initiative and from here on, we can just look forward to an even bigger and better show which will also introduce a Top-5 competition for cattle breeds,” he noted.

He stressed that it is also the perfect venue for communal and emerging farmers near Windhoek to compete at an entirely different level and up their game.

“We see the exceptional genetics of some of these farmers and this is the ideal opportunity for all breeders – big and small – to show their mettle,” Coetzee said.