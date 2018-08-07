SPYL urges members to be vigilant

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA – Oshikoto Swapo Party Youth League’s (SPYL) secretary, Josef Katukula, has called upon the party members to be vigilant and not to be influenced by other political parties that use deceptive tactics to recruit members.

In an interview with New Era last Friday, Katukula said there is a boom of upcoming political parties that are misleading the public, masquerading as activists while in essence, they are recruiting members for the purpose of registering political parties.

“Therefore, trusted Swapo cadres, you should be vigilant of these tactics being used by these upcoming political parties. One such is the Poverty Eradication Party, which is operating as a movement that represents poor people in the country,” said Katukula.

“I should, therefore, warn you that any Swapo party card-carrying member, who joins such an illusory movement is defying and in contempt of the party’s code of conduct and disciplinary procedures as per Article 16.5, and such activities constitute misconduct,” he added.

Furthermore, Katukula stressed that as per Article 4, all members are required to serve the party sincerely and honestly. If you join such parties while still a member of Swapo, it means you are not sincere and honest, hence this leads to suspension. We know those people are exercising their democratic right, but you should not be tricked,” he concluded.