SADC returns to country of artificial birth

WINDHOEK – Namibia will play host to SADC’s 38th ordinary summit of heads of state and government, exactly 26 years after a meeting in Windhoek transformed the then Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC) into what the regional bloc is known as today.

A treaty establishing SADC was adopted on 17 August 1992 in Windhoek, paving a way for cooperation in socio-economic, political and security areas amongst member states.

This date, 17 August, has since come to be known as ‘SADC Day’ in Southern Africa.

But while the burden of hosting such a high-profile event is undoubtedly heavy – with government putting aside about N$50 million for this – the occasion would serve as a rare opportunity to elevate the country’s profile as a regional leader for at least 12 months.

President Hage Geingob takes over during this summit as chairperson of the revered regional block and will thus be responsible for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the regional bloc.

With regional, and even continental, integration picking up a new wave of excitement, affirmed by this year’s signing of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by all but a handful nations, Geingob is taking over at what clearly are exciting times to think integration.

Being one of the leading voices of integration, especially in terms of the movement of people on the continent, there is no better timing for Geingob to have taken over the SADC hot seat.

As SADC chairperson, President Geingob is also expected to represent the region at other major global platforms – another opportunity to help rise the stocks of both the region and Namibia.

International relations expert, Dr Charles Mubita, who once worked as SADC spokesperson in Botswana, said: “Hosting any summit of heads of state and government is significant for any country. This is not only because of the prestigious attention that a country may receive regionally, continentally or internationally but the summit will also bring in various stakeholders who will be exposed to Namibia’s socio-economic realities, thereby possibly generating investor appetite for Namibian products and services.”

The Namibian commentator said the summit serves as a market window for any country hosting it.

“It is a truism that hosting a summit of this magnitude always places huge fiscal burdens on the host nation. Irrespective of the fiscal burdens on our economy, Namibia is obliged to host SADC meetings when its turn comes. There is no escaping that.”

As hosts, Namibia is tasked with securing accommodation, ground transport, food, conference facilities, documentation and other essentials, such as the security for heads of state and government and their delegates during their stay in the country.

Mubita says hosting this summit has a bearing on the country’s international relations and diplomacy.

“We need to remember that in international relations, the strength of any leader is measured according to the strength of his or her country. Hosting a summit such as the SADC Summit is a great test to Namibia’s diplomacy, statecraft and the quality in the country’s human resource.”

“Therefore, Namibia’s capability to steer SADC in the right direction diplomatically ensuring that SADC adheres to its political undertakings in terms of regional integration, will be a great benefit to the country’s political stature. If that is proven on the world stage and acclaimed so by other states, it improves the country’s political and diplomatic status,” Mubita, a holder of a PhD in International Relations from the University of Southern California, USA, told New Era.

As SADC chair, Geingob would be expected to provide leadership on political crises haunting member states such as DRC, Lesotho, Mozambique and, lately, Zimbabwe where post-election violence rocked the country.

“It is therefore expected that President Geingob will have to, as head of [SADC] summit and the troika, work with maximum speed to digest the challenges that the region is facing. Political, security, economic and developmental issues lie ahead and he has the daunting task to address them frontally, efficiently and effectively,” noted Mubita.

SADC operates on a troika-system, which vests authority in the chairperson who works closely with the deputy chairperson and the outgoing chairperson as a troika, to take quick decisions on behalf of SADC.

“Such decisions may be those that are ordinarily taken at policy meetings scheduled at regular intervals. There may be no time to wait for such meetings, and therefore the chairperson has to be quick to take decisions in consultation with the other two.”