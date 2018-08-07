Over 5000 apply for 96 jobs in Omaheke

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK – More than five thousand people applied for 96 jobs at the Directorate of Education in the Omaheke Region, in an indication of how tough the job market has gotten.

The latest country’s unemployment rate was estimated to be 37,3 percent in 2017, up from 34 percent in 2016 and 28 percent recorded in 2014, by the Namibia Labour Force Survey (NLFS) of the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA).

New Era understands that the Omaheke Directorate of Education received over 5 000 applications for the cleaners and matron positions advertised by the directorate in recent months.

Applicants for the posts ranged from unemployed graduates to managers who were clearly overqualified for the positions.

Omaheke Deputy Director for Education in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Victor Makgone told New Era yesterday that of the 96 posts advertised, four are reserved for the children born in exile during the liberation struggle, informally called ‘struggle kids’, as per the directive of government.

New Era understands four of the positions reserved for struggle kids are in the Otjinene Constituency and one in Otjombinde Constituency.

Otjinene Constituency Councillor Edwin Katjizeu yesterday raised concern over preferential treatment accorded to struggle kids.

“We have over 1300 people in Otjinene who applied for 15 positions in the constituency, now we are being told that four of the 15 positions are reserved for struggle kids, who are they and why are they having preferential treatment?” questioned Katjizeu.

“This so-called struggle kids should go through the normal application process just like any other Namibian, the special treatment is totally unfair,” he said.

He said in some of this positions they have asked community members to volunteer and all of the sudden this volunteers would be told to vacate the positions because they are reserved for struggle kids.

“We have war veterans in Omaheke whose kids are not registered with the ministry for reasons only known to a few. But my office is working very hard with the constituents making sure justice is done to Otjinene constituents,” said Katjizeu.

Meanwhile, in 2016, government released N$11.3 million from the Social Security Commission (SCC) to send ‘struggle kids’ to different vocational training centres across the country.

A group of 54 students were sent to NIMT in Arandis, 260 students to Berg Aukas and 251 students were sent to Simon Mutumba police centre.

“The purpose of enrollment of the ‘struggle kids’ was to equip them with the necessary skills for them to be employable as well as to employ themselves.”