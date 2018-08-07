Over 100 cases of H1N1 flu recorded countrywide

Lucie Mouillaud*

WINDHOEK – In statistics assessed until August 2, the Ministry of Health and Social Services has confirmed 106 cases of Influenza A H1N1 countrywide.

Windhoek recorded 46 confirmed cases of Influenza A H1N1, Okahandja recorded 29 cases, Otjiwarongo recorded two cases, and Aranos confirmed one case.

Furthermore, Mariental has three confirmed cases, Omaruru (five), Swakopmund (seven), Katima Mulilo (one) and Walvis Bay (two).

Khorixas and Oshakati confirmed one case each, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

As for Hepatitis E, 2,465 suspected cases have been detected in the country, and 335 have been laboratory confirmed. So far, 20 deaths have been recorded.

Windhoek is the worst affected, with 1,967 suspected cases, and 17 deaths.

According to epidemiologist, Dr Lilliane Kahuika of the Ministry of Health and Social Services bad hygienic conditions are the main reason for the increase in Hepatitis E cases.

“The problem of contaminated water, of hand washing and lack of sanitary facilities in some neighbourhoods are the main issues here. And the problem is that the infrastructures installed are often vandalised,” Kahuika reiterated.

The ministry is going to work with an anthropologist to understand the reasons of these acts of vandalism in order to prevent them, explained Kahuika.

Hepatitis E affects the liver and the symptoms include fever, abdominal pain and vomiting.

If the Hepatitis E is diagnosed early and treated correctly, the patient can live normally, Kahuika explained.

“Women, especially pregnant women, are more likely to die from it,” added Kahuika.

*Lucie Mouillaud is a journalism intern from Toulouse, south of France.