Ombaye Fishing donates to save the eye clinic

WINDHOEK – Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ben Nangombe, yesterday received a donation of N$100,000 for the eye clinic at the Windhoek Central Hospital.

Lack of medicine had forced the clinic to close temporarily.

Nangombe announced during a press conference that the donation was a response to the call by the Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Bernard Haufiku, last week for donations to keep operations moving at the eye clinic.

Last week, Haufiku said the ministry had not determined the amount of money that would be needed to keep the clinic operational, but that it experiences huge shortage of medicine.

Haufiku said about 60 percent of the clinic’s operational needs can be solved by a short-term solution.

He called on Good Samaritans, including the private sector, to help keep the clinic running.

The health minister said the ministry is struggling, and stressed that even donations in small amounts of money would be appreciated.

Yesterday, Libolly Haufiku, the owner of Ombaye Fishing, said matters concerning people who are visually impaired are close to their hearts. One of the shareholders is the Namibia Federation for the Visually Impaired, added Libolly.

“We felt it is important to assist the government, as it can’t do it alone. We know that the economic hardship is affecting everyone in the country. We hope others will come on board and assist,” added Libolly.

Libolly also said Ombaye Fishing has helped the government previously in Tsumkwe by co-funding the expansion of a clinic there. Meanwhile, Nangombe said the N$100,000 donation would cover the needs of the eye clinic.

Nangombe also shared that the process of quantifying the needed medication and equipment at the clinic would be concluded yesterday (Monday, 6 August) and this would give a better indication of the magnitude of the problem.

*Lucie Mouillaud is a journalism intern from Toulouse, south of France