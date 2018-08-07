Nedbank Kapana Cook Off champion crowned

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The winner of the Nedbank Kapana Cook Off 2018 for the entry level category is Sakeus Kateya, who hails from the central region.

He prepared the best kapana in the land of the brave, according to the Namibian chefs judging the cook off. The competition was tough, a total of 20 entry level kapana experts – finalists from the regional competitions – participated with the hope of clinching the ultimate Kapana Champion title.

“I am excited about this opportunity and plan to make a huge success of my container shop. Kapana is my passion in life,” says Kateya.

The winner of the Professional Chefs’ category was Chef Immanuel Kudumo from the eastern region. He was accorded the honour of Kapana Champion in the professional category along with a cash prize of N$10,000. The kapana masters’ cooking away in one venue, produced a cloud of alluring aromas, which attracted many passers-by to Shanghai Park Lounge.

The Nedbank Kapana Cook Off 2018 finale on Saturday brought together contestants from the northern, coastal, eastern and central regions to compete for the highest honour of Kapana Champion 2018. A mobile container shop with built-in electric stove, freezer, fryer and grill to the value of N$100,000, a cash prize of N$10,000, a MeatMa shopping voucher to the value of N$5,000 and SME development training was the ultimate motivation for finalists to put their best foot forward during the competition final. The cook off was concluded in Windhoek in a location known as “no man’s land”, an area between Katutura and Khomasdal.

The Kapana Cook Off is a Nedbank Namibia initiative hosted in proud partnership with MeatMa, Pick n Pay, Bakpro and the Namibia Chefs Association. For four years, the competition has proven that Namibians love and cherish kapana and are excited at the opportunity to showcase their kapana skills on this public platform. “On behalf of Nedbank Namibia and our esteemed partners, I would like to congratulate our finalists for having made it so far in the competition and, especially our winners. You have made it, your kapana is the best among the best. Today, we have seen the top contestants demonstrate their passion and skill for the unique art of cooking a Namibian favourite, kapana,” said Nedbank’s Gernot de Klerk, head: Marketing and Communications, Nedbank Namibia.

“Kapana is more than meat and salsa, it is the unity of our community, an engagement opportunity for friends, families and strangers; it’s the celebration of Namibia and its people.

“We look forward to seeing what this year’s Kapana Champion will do with the container shop. We anticipate seeing you create a lucrative brand of this Namibian dish and formalise your trade,” De Klerk added.

The Nedbank Kapana Cook Off attracted attention from participants across the country, preliminary rounds were held in northern, eastern, coastal and central regions to determine a finalist to the grand finals in the capital city.