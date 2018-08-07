NAU for expropriation with fair compensation

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – “The Ministry of Land Reform should release the figures on how much land was offered since 2008, how many hectares were purchased by the ministry and how many hectares was waived to be sold in the open market. This information should be made public in order to determine whether the willing buyer willing seller principle was successful or not,” says the Namibia Agricultural Union [NAU].

The improvement of the livestock marketing in the Northern Communal Area is of critical importance for economic growth, adds NAU, saying it supports a structured implementing programme to reach this aim under guidance of the Directorate of Veterinary Services. “The NAU supports the expropriation process with fair compensation within the legal framework such as the Namibian Constitution and various legislation.” “Solutions must be found to get land in rural areas so that each Namibian can have a piece of land which he can call his home. Transfer of ownership to individuals in rural areas will contribute towards wealth and beneficiaries’ pride.”

“The NAU supports President Geingob’s vision as explained in the Harambee Prosperity Plan and also his request that all whites in Namibia should look for a solution for the land problem. White land owners however are not able to find solutions for this national matter alone and we thus have to further consult with President Geingob to get a better understanding of his vision.” “The land question is a political, social and economic issue. It is about addressing dispossession, equity and promoting productive and sustainable livelihoods through implementing programmes targeted at poverty eradication.”

NAU’s comments follow and in the context of countrywide consultations on land which concluded on July 27 in the regions of Omaheke, Otjozondjupa and Oshana. “Therefore, after 27 years of implementing the 24 Consensus Resolutions on Land that were reached during the 1991 National Land Conference on Land Reform and the Land Question, the ministry, as articulated and directed in the Harambee Prosperity Plan, 2016/17 – 2019/20 found it important to once again re-group, consult and accord the Namibian nation the platform to contribute on the direction that the current Land Reform process should take.”

Representatives of the Namibia Agricultural Union attended the regional meetings in all regions with title deeds which are //Kharas, Hardap, Khomas, Omaheke, Erongo, Kunene and Otjozondjupa and last Friday expressed its opinion as follows: “The ultimate aim of land reform in Namibia is to create employment and that farming should be financially successful on a sustainable basis and productivity should be increased. A programme should be developed where resettled beneficiaries should get ownership of the land so that they can use it as collateral to further invest in the land. Mentorship programmes and capacity increase is important in order to make the financial success of these new farmers sustainable.”