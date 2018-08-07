National Council tackles inefficiency

Albertina Nakale

WINDHOEK – In an effort to strengthen and sharpen law-makers’ decision making skills for members of parliament in the National Council, the house of review has enrolled some of its members for a certificate in parliamentarian practice and conduct with the University of Namibia (Unam).

This was revealed by National Council chairperson, Margaret Mensah-Williams, yesterday when she officially opened the house for the August sitting yesterday.

Parliament and individual politicians occupying seats there have for long been criticised for having become inactive, ineffectual and even removed from the general populace.

As evidence, critics have pointed to the number of bills tabled and laws passed, and even the quality of debates, in any parliamentary cycle to illustrate that the Namibian parliament has fallen into some sort of legislative slumber.

The National Council, which resumed yesterday, has been on recess for 10 weeks.

She said as part of the “capacity and competency building” strategic theme of the National Council Strategic Plan 2017-2022, they decided to enrol some of their members for a certificate in parliamentarian practice and conduct at the University of Namibia.

The chairperson said the curriculum for the certificate, which started last month will include the role of parliament in a constitutional democracy; constitutional law; administrative law; customary law; legislative drafting; and English for certificate purposes.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend and encourage the honourable members who started attending classes last month to please continue and never give up. I am confident all of you will graduate and bring forth your newly acquired knowledge for the benefit of this honourable house,” she encouraged.

She believes that the implementation of the National Council’s constitutional mandate requires continuous capacity building.

Therefore, she noted new knowledge and skills will help them to become more efficient and effective in executing their legislative review and oversight functions.

Equally, she welcomed the more than 47 Huawei media pads that the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Stanley Simataa, last month handed to her office, which formed part of the donation to parliament by Huawei as part of its corporate social responsibility.

She said the National Council welcomes the donation because it recognises the importance of information and communication technology in improving operational efficiency and in supporting the cost serving initiatives such as ‘E-Parliament’ through which it aims to go paperless.

She directed the National Council Secretariat, through the office of the secretary, that from now on they should only send documents to the members, such as bills, minutes, order papers electronically.

“Please, also ensure that staff members print only the most critical documents in day-to-day operations. In the same vein, I would like to urge you honourable members to make use of your new tablets in the chamber and committee activities as practically as possible. Don’t worry; the secretary was kind enough to have arranged training for us to acquaint ourselves with the Huawei brand of tablets right after we conclude our chamber business today,” Mensah-Williams said.

The house is set to review several bills as referred to it by the National Assembly. These include the Seed and Seed Varieties, Pharmacy Amendment, Medical and Dental Amendment, Allied Health Professions Amendment, Social Work and Psychology Amendment and the Nursing Amendment bills.

She said although they are only entering the second quarter of the 2018-2019 financial year, reports reaching her office indicate that they have already achieved many milestones that they have set for themselves in line with the 2017-2022 Strategic Plan and the Annual Standing Committee Activities Plan.

During their first sitting for this financial year in May, she added the National Council debated and successfully passed the three bills that were before it within the set Constitutional time limits.

Furthermore, she noted all the National Council standing committees have been busy at work since April conducting oversight activities in the regions and engaging with many stakeholder ministries, offices, as well as with local and regional authorities.