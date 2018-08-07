‘Levy kerosene to boost National Energy Fund’

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK A local economic analyst has called for kerosene to be included in the petroleum levy, arguing that the exclusion of the highly combustible fuel basically means the government is inadvertently subsidising the cost of air travel.

Kerosene is a key ingredient in jet fuel, which is based on either an unleaded kerosene (Jet A-1) or a naphtha-kerosene blend (Jet B). Like diesel, jet fuel can be used in either compression ignition engines or turbine engines.

However, a research associate at the Economic Association of Namibia, Klaus Schade, noted in his recent commentary on the escalating fuel price that kerosene is, in fact, excluded from the petroleum levy, which is then turned over to the National Energy Fund.

“Travellers using public transport or their own cars to go to Walvis Bay, Ondangwa, Cape Town or elsewhere, contribute to the National Energy Fund, while travellers flying to the same destinations do not. The exclusion of kerosene from the fuel levy amounts, therefore, to an indirect subsidisation of air travelling,” said Schade.

He added that since air transport is mainly used by the better off, the government could consider treating kerosene like other controlled petroleum products and charge a fuel levy, which would contribute to the National Energy Fund.

The National Energy Fund was established by an Act of Parliament in 1990, which has been amended regularly over the years. The fund receives revenue from levies charged on energy products such as petroleum products (NEF Fuel Levy), electricity etc.

Another source of income for the NEF is over-recoveries, meaning the actual costs of fuel are lower than the pump price. On the other hand, the NEF re-funds dealers for under-recoveries, when actual costs exceed the pump price, and, hence, the NEF subsidises fuel prices in order to reduce the impact on motorists and producers.

According to Schade, based on the Social Accounting Matrix 2013 (SAM), the main beneficiaries from the subsidisation of fuel prices are rural and urban households in the highest 20 percent consumption bracket, since they spend considerably more as a share of their total consumption on fuel than households in the low and middle consumption bracket.

“The last time the National Energy Fund experienced over-recoveries was in April 2018. Since then, under-recoveries were experienced that were in part recovered through price increases in June, but were fully subsidised in July and now in August. Subsidies amounting to some N$60 million were paid out for the months of May and June. The continuous subsidisation indicates that the NEF is still well-funded. However, based on a consolidated volume of imported petroleum products of about 99 million litre per month and under-recoveries ranging from N$0.59532 per litre to N$0.69626 per litre on 25 July 2018 the next pay-out is likely to be much higher than the previous one,” Schade noted.