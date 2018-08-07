Hundreds attend Batshara cultural festival

Aron Mushaukwa

SANGWALI – Several hundreds of Bayeyi and other ethnic groups in the Zambezi region and beyond the country’s borders gathered at Sangwali, the traditional seat of Mayeyi Chief Boniface Shufu, on Sunday to celebrate the annual Batshara Cultural Festival.

The festival has been celebrated annually since 1992 when the Mayeyi people were recognised as an independent ethnic group. In 1992, they broke away from the Mafwe traditional authority at Linyanti under whose traditional rule they had been subjected for decades. The festival showcases Bayeyi culture as well as ancestral dances known as Shiboli.

Just as they have done in recent years, Masubia Chief Kisco Maiba Liswani III and Chief Joseph Tembwe Mayuni of the Mashi Traditional Authority also attended Sunday’s cultural event.

A delegation of 71 Mayeyi people from neighbouring Botswana in the company of Chief Jacob Seidisa also graced the occasion.

Government officials, among them, Defence Minister Penda Ya Ndakolo; Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Peya Mushelenga; Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Doreen Sioka; Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises, Veikko Nekundi; Secretary to Cabinet George Simataa; and Deputy Prime Minster Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who was the keynote speaker, also graced the occasion.

In his annual address, Chief Shufu thanked government for notable development within the areas of his jurisdiction. He, however, stressed that more still needs to be done as some of his subjects are still left behind, as in some areas learners still have to travel long distances to get to school, while community members travel more than 20 kilometres to get to health facilities.

“I would want to request the Ministry of Health and Social Services to build clinics or health centres in areas such as Malengalenga, Sauzuo, Batubaja and Lianshulu. Our patients travel long distances in some cases up to 20 km on foot to access the nearest health facilities,” he said.

The Mayeyi Chief also appealed to the Namibian Police Force in the region to work closely with traditional authorities in addressing criminal activities. He reiterated Chief Shufu’s call on residents of the region to desist from the idea of seceding Zambezi from the rest of the country.

“I condemn in the strongest terms those unlawful activities and those found to engage in such acts should be dealt with in accordance with the laws of this country. Our young people should refrain from such acts and concentrate on education,” he advised.