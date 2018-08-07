Hepatitis affecting more people than HIV

Alvine Kapitako

WINDHOEK – The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that viral hepatitis affects more people than HIV, the virus causing AIDS.

During a presentation in commemoration of World Hepatitis Day, which is celebrated annually on July 28, Dr Petrus Mhata of the WHO said “this problem is bigger than HIV because it affects more people.”

There are five types of hepatitis mainly A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis A and E are mainly transmitted through fecal oral contamination and cause acute infections and outbreaks. Hepatitis B and C are transmitted through contaminated body fluids and cause acute and chronic liver diseases.

According to statistics from WHO, Namibia is one of the countries with high prevalence of Hepatitis B. In 2013, viral hepatitis lab results shows that Hepatitis B prevalence was at 11.6 percent followed by Hepatitis C at eight percent and Hepatitis A at 1.3 percent.

At the time, tests were not conducted on hepatitis D and E.

There is also a high prevalence of Hepatitis B and HIV co-infection in the country at 13.6 percent.

Mhata warned that Hepatitis B is very common in Namibia and that many people have the disease but may not know it.

Mhata said viral Hepatitis B and C are major health challenges not just in Namibia but also globally.

Hepatitis B and C affects 325 million people globally and thus ten times larger than the global HIV epidemic, explained Mhata.

“Chronic infection is silent for years and decades and it is often unrecognised without routine check up. Advanced liver disease caused by Hepatitis may occur in less than 15 to 20 percent and is managed in specialty care,” explained Mhata.

He further explained that every year, more than 3600 people die of viral Hepatitis related liver disease. If untreated, Hepatitis B can cause liver cancer, explained Mhata.

“Due to lack of testing, severe liver disease is often the first sign of infection,” added Mhata.

Mhata explained that just like with HIV, babies born by affected mothers have a high risk of getting Hepatitis B and the virus also spreads through body fluids such as blood.

The symptoms of all Hepatitis viruses are the same and the difference can be determined through laboratory tests, Mhata added.

He also said that viral Hepatitis A and E are prone to causing outbreaks as they result from contamination of food and water. Meanwhile, the WHO country representative, Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses said that HIV and Hepatitis B co-infected individuals are enrolled and treated through HIV treatment programme although follow-up needs to be strengthened.

Sagoe-Moses further added that in Africa, there are more than 70 million people suffering from mainly Hepatitis B and C.

Nine out of ten of this population has not been tested, said Sagoe-Moses. He emphasised that testing is important because treatment is available.