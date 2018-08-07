Free sanitary pads to boost class attendance

John Muyamba

RUNDU – Elias Mukongo Neromba Senior Secondary School in Rundu received a donation of 30 boxes of sanitary pads to cater for the needs of learners who cannot afford to buy them and previously missed classes for an entire week during their menstrual cycle.

The donation, which focuses on hygiene for female learners, came about from the Pebble Foundation, a non-profit organisation which believes small acts of kindness on sustainable projects uplift the society.

“I feel honoured by this generous donation to assist our learners to stay in class,” said the school’s principal, Silas Simanu, during the handover recently.

Simanu noted that it was important for society to support learners, especially young school girls who have needs like sanitary pads.

“The majority of our learners are from struggling households, some from child-headed homes, and so on. Therefore, those out there with the means to support should step in and support our learners through schools so that they can focus on their studies,” said Simanu.

On behalf of other female learners, New Era spoke to two girls who were happy to share their excitement.

“We are happy that the Pebble Foundation came to our school to give us sanitary pads that we can use. As girls, that’s one of our key needs. Some of us are from poor backgrounds, so by getting this we would at least help ourselves. Some girls miss classes because they are on their periods and they don’t have sanitary pads, and they end up missing out on lessons,” said Fidelia Hendrick, a learner at the school.

“I’m happy we are the beneficiaries of this donation, it’s my first time witnessing this and I’m happy that our school was chosen. These pads will be helpful,” said another learner, Dolphilia Matjayi.

The donation was handed over to the learners by the founders of The Pebble Foundation, Bridget Dundee and Maria Thomas last week.

“Our goals and projects are chosen to assist the most vulnerable members of society. Research has shown that simply having a reliable supply of sanitary pads at schools has a positive impact on the self-esteem of girls and their performance at school. Further evidence shows that girls miss as much as 10-20 percent of school days due to the lack of sanitary pads,” said Maria Thomas, a co-founder of the foundation.

The foundation plans to donate sanitary pads to other schools around the country.

“We want to empower the girl-child not only through this project but with other charitable interventions,” Maria elaborated.

Dundee, chairperson of the foundation, gave a motivational speech at the school.

The foundation secured the sanitary pads with the help of sponsors like Sea Flower White Fish Corporation (the main sponsor), Be You Consultancy, Herstyle Fashion Boutique, Alexistonia Virtual Assistant, Addie Films Production, Nature Bloom Florist and Decor and Infinity Photography and Ettiene Beukes Photography.