Father resorts to begging to feed daughter

Selma Ikela

WINDHOEK – A 33-year-old unemployed father has been struggling to make ends meet, as he single-handedly raises his daughter, who suffers from a chronic illness.

The father, Johannes Kasera, and his daughter, 11, live in a matchbox, one-roomed shack in the sprawling informal settlement of Babylon, on the outskirts of Windhoek.

To augment his government grant, which only lasts about two weeks, Kasera goes on the streets to beg for food or money. He emphasised that it is difficult for his daughter to take her medication if there is no food at home.

Saddened by his predicament, Kasera said he does not have a choice but to beg. If there is nothing at home, Kasera takes his daughter along on the streets.

“It’s like I am teaching my daughter bad manners by begging. But it is not what I want to do,” remarked the poverty-stricken Babylon resident.

On dry days, Kasera depends on his neighbours to provide him with food.

During a visit to his shack, he only had a plastic full of rice that he got from the Tobias Hainyeko councillor’s office. He had no relish or anything to eat the rice with.

He also showed the reporter bread that he bought three days ago for his daughter to take to school.

In the meantime, the father wishes to be registered for the food bank programme, as it would mean his daughter would be able to take her medication all the time. He also wants his daughter to be registered for the government N$250 social grant.

Kasera, who is a father of two, explained that the N$1,200 disability grant he gets, following a fire incident, is barely enough to cater for his needs. From that amount, Kasera sends half of the money back home in Rundu to his six-year-old son and he is left with half of the money, which is barely enough to buy food let alone clothes for his daughter who had to bear the cold this winter wearing a dress and thin jersey to school.

“I try to take care of her. I go struggle (beg) for money in town. She got the jersey from one woman and she doesn’t have a school trouser. Her shoes are broken. Last month, I bought a tight [for her] to wear under her school dress and a school bag,” narrated the father.

Kasera invited this journalist into his shack and showed the two thin blankets they cover themselves with.

“My daughter complains that it’s cold but I tell her, ‘don’t worry’. It will get better one day,” said the Babylon resident with an agony written on his face.

Kasera said he was once employed, but things changed one evening in 2015 when the shack he was sleeping in was gutted by fire.

He had left the candle burning before he fell asleep.

Three years on, Kasera has visible scars from the fire in his face, arms and back. It has become difficult to find employment, as the doctor told him the scars on his arms make it difficult to carry heavy loads.

At the time of the incident, the mother of his children, with whom he had the two children, decided to break up with him stating that he would not get a job post the fire incident.

The mother of his children is in hospital, where she is critically ill.

Kasera neighbour, Loide Nambundunga, has been helping him where she can.

Nambundunga, who cooks porridge at a neighbouring school, has been sparing Kasera a plate of food.