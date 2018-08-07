Environmentalist caught with game products

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – Three government employees found themselves on the wrong side of the law after they were reportedly found in possession of illegal wildlife products and a live pangolin in Grootfontein.

An employee from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, Environment and Tourism nature conservation employee and Namibian police officer stationed at Rundu were arrested alongside three other suspects on Friday. According to Namibian police Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi, the six suspects were found in possession of a python skin, six pangolin skins and one live pangolin without proper documentations. The value of the products is estimated at N$380 000. Apart from the products, the police found two firearms. It is not known at this stage whether the firearms are registered or not.

The Grootfontein police arrested the six men aged 37, 42, 40, 31 and 30 during a joint operation. The group is expected to appear in court after being charged under Controlled Wildlife Products and Trade Act, Act No. 9 of 2008 Section 4. (1) (a) and (b).

In an unrelated matter, a security guard is facing charges of attempted murder and negligent handling of a firearm for a shooting incident that occurred on Friday afternoon at B1 Service Station, Northern Industrial area, Windhoek. It is alleged the 23-year-old guard, employed by a local security company was on duty at the service station when he accidentally pulled the trigger on his service shotgun. The alleged accidental shooting resulted in the injuries of six construction workers who were passing by.

One of the victims sustained serious facial injuries whilst others sustained minor injuries. The suspect has been arrested and police investigation continues.