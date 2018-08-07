Deputy PM calls for sober minds on land issues

Aron Mushaukwa

SANGWALI – Deputy Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called on Namibians “to embrace one another and approach the land discussion with sober minds. As we may think individually, we must act globally in the best interest of the current and future Namibian generations”.

She made these remarks when she addressed hordes of people who attended the annual Batshara cultural festival held on Sunday at Sangwali in the Zambezi Region.

Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed as the nation prepares for the Second Land Conference, recommendations which will be made should have an effect on how Namibians fairly ensure that they live decent lives.

“Therefore, as we are approaching the Land Conference we must prepare ourselves to come out stronger and united as a nation, as land is part of our ecosystem. We walk on land, we build our houses on land,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah who also serves as the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

The Deputy Prime Minister pointed out traditional authorities are given responsibility in the Namibian constitution to advise the President on the control and management of the communal land. “We are now preparing for a land conference and public input is already being sought and the traditional authorities are expected to make their inputs,” she said.

The 2018 annual cultural festival was celebrated under the theme: “Enhancing Peace, Unity and Self-reliance. According to Nandi-Ndaitwah, the theme embraced the national inspiration.

“It is a fact that peace is a prerequisite for sustainable development. And if there is no unity, there can be no peace, nor as a nation we could be productive in order to be self-reliant,” she said.