Christian Li heads Engen Namibia

Staff Reporter



WINDHOEK Engen, one of Namibia’s leading marketers of liquid fuels and lubricants, has confirmed the appointment of Christian Li as their new managing.

Li boasts over 20 years’ experience spanning the retail and lubricants side of the downstream oil business, as well as the commercial side, inclusive of special products, marine and aviation, He has been charged with the challenging task of maintaining Engen’s market position in Namibia and leading the company’s next phase of growth.

“I look forward to strengthening Engen’s value proposition and relationships with customers and partners in order to consolidate our leadership position in Namibia,” says Li. “We plan to ensure that we not only have the best retail footprint in Namibia but also the best in class in terms of fuels, convenience offerings, innovations, business solutions and services.”

Li takes the helm at an exciting time in the development of the Namibian market. “In this competitive environment, we will continue to work smartly to defend our market position and increase shareholder value,” he says, adding that his immediate plans are to drive team spirit and dynamism among staff and to build a customer facing culture emphasising safety, reliability and operational excellence.

There has already been considerable infrastructure spend in the country over the past few years with the completion of two bulk fuels facilities. In Ondwanga, a bulk fuel storage and handling facility has enhanced the supply chain in northern Namibia. “We also built a bulk fuel facility in the West in Swakopmund, which services key industries in the area. The facility includes a storage capacity for lubricants and a pipeline to nearby mining activities as well as loading facilities,” adds Li.

Passionate about travelling and a self-confessed foodie, Li is a people’s person with a positive attitude and boundless passion.

“I like diversity and respect individuality which has allowed me to learn a lot as well as to mentor many people. I am also results oriented and always believe that all problems have at least one solution.”

Li holds a BEng (Hons) degree in Production Technology and Mechanical Engineering and an MBA. He started working in the petroleum industry at Total in Mauritius as consumer sales manager, before moving to Chevron. Among various roles at Chevron, he was district manager in Mauritius and managing director in the Republic of the Congo.

After the acquisition of Chevron Mauritius by Engen in 2011, Li served as the marketing manager on the island. He was later appointed key account manager: commercial and then commercial business development manager, both based in Cape Town, but focused on Engen’s business outside of South Africa.

General Manager of Engen’s International Business Division, Drikus Kotze, is in no doubt that the company’s Namibian business will benefit from Li’s leadership qualities and considerable experience, as well as his relentless energy and positive outlook.

“Plans afoot are the engagement of our dealer network and further development of the Namibian convenience market. In a heavily price-regulated market, the company will also continue engaging actively with the government on margin-affecting issues,” adds Kotze.

Engen has distributed fuels and lubricants in Namibia for over 100 years. Currently, the company operates 58 service stations in the country, of which 31 have a Quickshop.