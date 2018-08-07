Blue Bankers assist in buying sanitary pads

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Every day, Namibian girls who come from impoverished communities are forced to miss a few days of school, not because they are not committed to their studies, but because they do not have sanitary towels or tampons to use when they are on their periods.

There have been various initiatives by good Samaritans to quell this issue by supplying these learners with sanitary towels and tampons, because of the potential they possess to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country in the future.

This week, Blue Bankers at the Standard Bank Rundu Branch, lent a helping hand to the Pebbles Foundation’s Pebble Campaign by raising funds and purchase sanitary towels for learners in their region.

The Pebbles Foundation is a non-profit organisation which seeks to uplift previously disadvantaged communities. Its Pebble Campaign specifically works to provide sanitary pads to school-going girls from disadvantaged communities.

“The Pebble Campaign is one that is really close to my heart, because I know that girls are the leaders of tomorrow, we need to empower them in every way possible to ensure that they receive a good education so they can reach their full potential,” Standard Bank’s Rundu Branch Manager, Muahala Ya-Kalimbo said of the initiative.

Ya-Kalimbo said that when the foundation approached them, they jumped at the opportunity to help because of the difference it would make to the lives of these learners.

Although they only managed to donate a box and a half, she stressed that they were eager to join forces with the foundation again next year. “Our motto is that Namibia is our home, we drive her grown, what better way is the to drive that growth than by empowering her future leaders? I urge everyone to dig deep and really help this worthy cause as we will continue to do,” she said.

The Pebble Foundation is making great strides already in the region, having already donated sanitary pads at the Elias Neromba Secondary School in the Kavango East Region to 200 girls last week.