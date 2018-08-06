Wedding fair delivered another spectacular event

Pinehas Nakaziko

WINDHOEK – The second annual Namibia Wedding Fair hosted at the Windhoek Showgrounds last Saturday delivered another successful event, which have people talking.

With the demands of wedding expositions becoming high this season, couples, brides and other people flocked to the fair to see what they will find. Although the fair was not that well attended compared to last year, those who attended say the event was well planned.

This year the fair attracted over 30 exhibitors, including Francis Photo Studio, NWR, Leni Clothing, Loyal Boutique, Touched by Suoma, Hair Warehouse and Galaxy Advertising, just to mention a few.

One of the exhibitors, Esther Iyambo from Brown Sugar Parties, says despite a busy schedule for some people, many made an effort to attend the event. “This was a good vibe and great atmosphere event. This was a good platform for us to market our business,” says Iyambo.

Victor Shilongo from Francis Photo Studio says although the event was not well marketed to attract more people, they had received many people at their booth who wanted to know more about their photography. “I think organizers next time should use other marketing platforms such as digital marketing and newspapers to market the event properly,” says Shilongo.

The event ended with a fashion show, where models showcased the designs and other accessories from exhibitors.

Things that were exhibited included photographs, wedding cakes and everything that has to do with weddings. Traditional food and wines were also on sale.