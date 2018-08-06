Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Harry Simon Jr records another victory NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Harry Simon Jr records another victory August 6, 2018062 tweet Harry Simon Jr improved his recorded another victory at the Dome in Swakopmund by technical knock out. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SportYoung boxing trio off to ANOCA Games … Namibia debuts at youth tourneyLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 2 + = seven LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 7.4 ° C 7.4 ° 7.4 ° 34% 2.7kmh 0%Wed 22 °Thu 20 °Fri 15 °Sat 25 °Sun 27 ° HIV/AIDSFresh data shows 50% reduction in Namibia’s HIV incidence rate July 27, 20180Namibia nears HIV epidemic control July 26, 20180Southern Africa remains worst affected by HIV/AIDS July 20, 20180