This year’s Copper Festival to focus on tourism and investment

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA – This year’s edition of the annual Tsumeb Copper Festival, which has over the years gained popularity, will focus on enhancing tourism and investments.

“The Copper Festival has become a formal economical marketing event for the town of Tsumeb, with the town displaying its competitive advantages as an investment and tourism destination. Apart from bringing together people, the festival enables the town to market its great potential for economic prosperity and value addition to the local economy,” said the festival’s chairperson Julius Gaeseb.

He said the event will run from 31 October to 3 November at the JP Ratledge Stadium under the theme ‘Copper the treasure of Tsumeb’.

In addition Gaeseb, said the event creates an economic platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services, as well to provide diverse entertainment to the residents and friends of the town, with an aim of attracting more people in order to stimulate business activities and income generation.

While justifying the reason for the change of festival venue since last year, Gaeseb stressed that the festival has outgrown the previous venue the United Nations Park in terms of demand and supply.

“To create a more conducive and enabling environment for all exhibitors both local and international exhibitors, and to integrate the agriculture sector in terms of participation of both livestock farmers and horticulture farmers,” he stated of its objectives.

Furthermore he said, the change of the venue has also reduced the exorbitant cost towards staging the premier economic event in terms of renting of temporary fencing. The change has also addressed the security concerns of the event, where in some instances in the past the occasion was marred by looting and violence. “This also enables us to accurately collect data or statistics on how many people visits the festival during the fours days.”

Some of the lined-up events include the Tsumeb Business Conference, Youth Business Leadership Summit, Farmers Day sponsored by Agribank, SME training, horse riding, Miss Tsumeb Copper Festival, Copper Festival Sporting Bonanza.