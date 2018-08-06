There can be no sustainable peace without addressing pressing social issues – PM

Albertina Nakale

WINDHOEK – Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila says that even when there is no violent conflict, but the population is experiencing, on a daily basis, high rates of crime, poverty, unemployment, inequality, diseases, scarcity of clean water, landlessness and decent shelter, then there cannot be real and sustainable peace. “The presence of the afore-mentioned also makes the state to be vulnerable to other threats such as foreign-influenced activities, which can manifest itself in agendas that threaten the territorial integrity of a sovereign state,” she remarked.

She made the remarks during the closure of the 15th Ordinary Session of the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA) Conference, themed “Enhancing Human Security through Equitable Resources Management for Sustainable Peace and Stability in Africa” held in Windhoek last week.

CISSA aims to be the primary provider of intelligence to the policymaking organs of the African Union (AU), thereby strengthening its capacity to deepen and preserve stability in Africa.

The prime minister said the theme further acknowledges that the security of the state is not only achieved by ensuring security of the government or regime and territorial integrity, and sovereignty, but also by ensuring human security. She maintained Africa is proud and fortunate to have a body under which the heads of intelligence and security services meet to strategize and advise on how the continent could prevent conflicts from escalating into violent conflicts.

CISSA plays a critical role in supporting the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) and contributes towards achieving aspirations espoused in Africa’s Agenda 2063.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila made specific reference to what is sometimes referred to as the “ticking time bomb” – the youth bulge.

She cited the United Nations Population Fund facts which state the youth population in Africa is growing rapidly.

In 2015 the youth aged 15 – 24 constituted 226 million of the African population.

It is projected that the number of youths will increase by 42 percent in 2030 and more than double by 2055.

In addition, she highlighted that many of the African countries are among those that are struggling to educate their young people and also have high youth unemployment.

Furthermore, the World Bank indicates that the youth account for 60 percent of all those unemployed in Africa. She noted this statistic is worrisome, because as the saying goes “An idle mind is the devil’s workshop, and as we know, the devil does not like peace.”

She urged CISSA to emphasise its role not only be limited to identifying threats emanating from the socio-economic challenges, but should also focus on identifying opportunities and ways to address the challenges.

She said the conference was a resounding success, as delegates have not only discussed in detail matters related to the theme, but have also analysed the security situation in Africa and came up with decisions and recommendations to help address the myriad of security challenges facing the continent.