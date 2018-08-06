Oniigambo school receives two classrooms

Obrein Simasiku

AMILEMA – The Deputy Minister of Works and Transport Sankwasa James Sankwasa on Friday officially handed over two classroom blocks to Oniigambo Combined School in Amilema, Oshikoto Region. The block was constructed to the tune of N$1.1 million by a consortium of companies consisting of Element Consulting Engineers, KL Construction and Namib Beton.

The classrooms were built as part of the companies’ social responsibility towards the communities, in response to the call by Sankwasa for the need of new classrooms when he undertook a familiarisation tour in February 2016 to assess the progress on the ministry’s road construction projects.

“During a site visit to the Omuntele-Amilema road construction project, it saddened me to see that some learners at this school did not have adequate essential facilities required for them to learn in a conducive educational environment. I then realised that the road being constructed passes next to Oniigambo where one classroom block’s roof was damaged by a hailstorm. The people were now being taught under three tents and in four corrugated-zinc classrooms,” stressed Sankwasa, adding that the damaged classrooms were also repaired.

“I made it a personal mission to help the school, hence asked the contractor to assist in that regard to which they responded positively,” he stated, saying the school still needs an additional two classrooms.

While applauding the good work done by the contractors, Sankwasa took a swipe at some greedy tenderers who he said make huge profits from government tenders, but failed to plough back into the community.

“I must therefore send a clear message to all those would-be tenderers that time for ploughing back into the community has come and it is now. We are tired of many foreign and local big companies whose only responsibility is to collect all profits without any form of assistance to the community’s development efforts. The time has come that we as government should monitor and indeed evaluate companies who get tenders for own profit without community upliftment,” the vibrant deputy minister warned.

One of the contractors’ representative Set Junias implored the learners to guard the facility against vandalism for the structure to last long and for the benefit of upcoming generations.

The project that Sankwasa visited was the 30.5 kilometre UukwiUushona-Omuntele-Amilema road DR3683. The event was also attended by the regional education director Lamek Kafidi, and the regional councillor for Okankolo Hans Nambodi.