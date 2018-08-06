Namibian footballers off to great start in foreign leagues … as Shilongo and Hotto fly out of the starting blocks

Carlos Kambaekwa

WINDHOEK – Namibian footballers plying their trade in foreign professional football leagues got their campaign off to a good start when the football leagues resumed on the African continent over the weekend.

Former Tigers Football Club lanky striker Benson “Styles” Shilongo registered his name on the score sheet in his debut for his new team Smouha FC.

The Alexandria outfit Smouha fashioned a well-deserved 2-1 win against Misr El-Makassa, away in Cairo. Shilongo netted in the 59th minute.

“It was a very good match, our defence was solid and fairly well disciplined. Opening matches of the league are always a challenge but we managed to pull through collectively.

“I’m very happy I scored on my debut because that will be great for my confidence going forward,” said the delighted deadly dreadlocked net buster Shilongo during an interview with New Era Sport.

Across the Orange River, Deon Hotto-Kavendjii, formerly with African Stars and coastal outfit Blue Boys, was amongst the goal scorers for his new PSL team Bidvest Wits University.

Brave Warriors shot stopper Virgil Vries was on the substitutes bench on his official league debut for South African glamour football club Kaizer Chiefs. Amakhosi manufactured a 1-all draw against title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in a sold-out PSL clash at the packed to rafters Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria, on Saturday.

Former Black Africa utility fullback Denzil “Seuntjie” Haoseb also made his debut for his new team Highlands Park when the Lions of the North held Soweto giants Orlando Pirates to a 1-all stalemate in Johannesburg.

Another Brave Warrior, Ananias “Junior” Gebhardt, also made his much-anticipated PSL debut for ambitious Limpompo outfit Baroka FC at the beginning of the current term but the former Black Africa fullback had little fortune.

The overlapping left sided fullback arrived from NDF campaigners Jomo Cosmos in the South African second tier league but sadly found himself on the wrong end of the stick as his new club suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Amazulu.