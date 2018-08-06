Nam models rock NAMINDO Fest

Jeremiah Ndjoze

WINDHOEK – Excitement was in abundance as Namibian models walked the ramp at the maiden Namibia–Indonesia Festival, dubbed NAMINDO Fest, this past Friday.

While the line-up of the event showcased an array of items, such as cultural performances as well as culinary and handicraft exhibitions, the occasion saw a spectacular response from beauty fanatics when local models magnificently carried attires designed by Namibian designers, to appeal to both Indonesian and Namibian fashionistas.

In her design, Loini Lizyenda brought home a theme of complex identity. Her design, she said, was created for the contemporary Namibian woman, who wants to exude style while being connected to her culture by integrating elements from her traditional attire into the vintage-inspired dress.

Next up was a model donning one of Marcellinus Swartbooi’s, sleeveless-collarless themed outfits. He brought to the fore contemporary men shirts created through explosive juxtapositions of Indonesian butterflies and Namibian clay pots, “constructed with Namibian traditional patchwork technique”.

Chakirra Claasen ushered in a youthful look made with traditional Ikat weaving. The purpose of this design, according to the designer, is to merge modern youthfulness and playfulness with strong traditional textures that the cloth represents.

Under the theme, Untamed, Fallone Tambwe focused her design on the resilience of today’s young people against the pressures surrounding them. “As young people, nowadays we speak out and are not intimidated by the risks. We face whatever life throws at us and stand victorious,” Tambwe says.

Radiating the true sense of the theme, Structure and Movement, designer Quin-Leigh Hammond’s garments explored the contrast between structure and movement through flaring technique and fitting.

On her part, designer Maria Caley stayed true to the collective theme of the day with her NAMINDO baby doll approach. The designer used traditional Indonesian batik, which was traditionally used for carrying babies, to create ‘a playful garment that is sweet and fun.’ Her design was further accentuated with Namibian material known as ‘nakanunga’ and palm tree buttons. The fashion show was supported by alumni of the University of Namibia’s Visual and Performing Arts Department

The NAMINDO Fest was held in the spirit of cultural globalization, which refers to the transmission of ideas, meanings and values around the world in such a way as to extend and intensify social relations. Officiating at the event, Windhoek Mayor Muesee Kazapua maintained that the aim of the day was to promote awareness and cooperation at local government level between Indonesia and the City of Windhoek, through tourism, arts and culture. “As a city council, promoting arts and culture, economic development and trade are at the top of our agenda. In fact, promotion of cultural exchanges is an integral part of City of Windhoek’s Transformational Strategic Plan 2017-2022,” Kazupua said.

On his part, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Namibia Eddy Basuki stressed that the festival was also held as a build-up event to the celebration of the 73rd anniversary of Indonesia’s independence, which falls on 17 August.

Basuki added that the event not only highlighted the great relations between the two countries but also brought to the fore the unique cultures from both countries.

“Not only do the countries share the same liberation story but also the immense cultural diversity,” Basuki said.