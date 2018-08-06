Nakathila makes short work of Masamba…Simon Jr on the rise

Emmency Nuukala

SWAKOPMUND – Namibia’s World Boxing Organization (WBO) Super Featherweight titleholder Jeremiah Nakathila retained his belt when he sent Malawian challenger Wilson Masamba to the canvas at The Dome in Swakopmund on Friday night.

The Namibian, boasting an impressive record of 15 wins and one defeat from 16 fights in the paid ranks, proved too hot a potato to handle for his more experienced opponent who entered the ring with a somewhat patchy resume of 29 wins, 10 losses and one draw out of 40 bouts.

Urged on by a partisan home crowd, Nakathila took the fight to the Malawian using his range effectively as he peppered Masamba with a combination of well-executed uppercuts and jabs.

The contest was over in the 4th round when referee Edward Marshall abbreviated the bout on a technical knockout (TKO).

In the under card bouts, Onesmus Nekundi came out tops in the all-Namibian affair against compatriot Abraham Ndaendapo via a split decision of their 10-round WBF Africa Junior Lightweight title bout to dethrone old timer Ndaendapo.

Lukas Ndafoluma easily waltzed past the clearly out-of-sorts Ebenestus Kaangundue for the vacant WBF Africa Middleweight belt.

Kaangundue, who briefly visited slumber land in round two, failed to come out of his corner after the 3rd round – obliging the judges to award victory to Ndafoluma without him having to shed much sweat.

The old adage “like father like son” played her hand when young Harry Simon, son of the legendary Harry ‘The Terminator’ Simon, defeated Lukas Handevele in the Junior Welterweight non-title four-rounder via a 4th round TKO to stretch his squeaky clean unbeaten record to 6 since turning professional last year.

Junior Bantamweight rookie boxers Fillemon Nghutenyane and debutant Sakaria Nikodemus grilled each other with brutal force in their non-title bout – much to the delight of the appreciative small crowd. Nghutunyane eventually emerged victorious on a unanimous decision after four rounds of blood, sweat and tears.