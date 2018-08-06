Mutorwa asks NAC to explain sudden change in leadership

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK – The Namibia Airports Company board has been asked to submit a report today to the transport minister, John Mutorwa, on its abrupt decision to terminate and pay out the contract of Albertus Aochamub as acting chief executive officer and replace him with NAC executive Lot Haifidi. Mutorwa yesterday said he was not aware of any pending change of leadership at NAC, until the announcement appeared in the media. The board has also been asked to issue another public statement, of clarification, on the issue today.

“The board did not inform me, prior to or after they made and publicly announced their decision. I heard about the decision through the media. I thereafter phoned the board chairperson to confirm the veracity, or otherwise, of the matter,” Mutorwa said.

NAC board chairperson Rodgers Kauta issued a brief statement on Friday midday conveying the appointment of Haifidi, who is NAC strategic executive for corporate governance, as the acting CEO “with immediate effect from 3 August until further notice”.

“I did ask the board chairperson [Kauta] telephonically on Friday around 17h30, to issue a statement on Monday [today] on the issue, and give me a report,” Mutorwa said.

However, when contacted for comment yesterday, Kauta denied receiving any call from Mutorwa. He also denied receiving any instruction from Mutorwa that the board should issue a press statement or give a report. “I haven’t spoken to the minister, there is nothing like that. Please contact our PRO for queries related to the matter,” said Kauta yesterday

In the statement Kauta said “the unanimous decision to appoint Haifidi as acting CEO was taken by resolution during an ordinary pre-scheduled meeting of the NAC board of directors” that took place on Friday, “pursuant to assignment of other national responsibilities to the erstwhile acting CEO Aochamub.”

It is not clear if the “assignment of other national responsibilities” the NAC board is referring to pertains to the media reports that Aochamub is likely to be appointed as ambassador. A weekly newspaper reported last week that Aochamub is among new ambassadors to be appointed in the coming days. Government, through its international relations ministry, has not yet announced new ambassadorial appointments.

When asked to elaborate, Kauta responded that “there are other national responsibilities, it is not only the position of the ambassadorship”.

Aochamub, whose contract was to end in March 2019, said he is not aware of any appointment besides being the acting CEO of NAC, until it was terminated on Friday. As of the termination of his contract, Aochamub sent New Era a short statement saying: “The board decision was based on securing the best interest of the company and I respect that fully.”

“I thank them wholeheartedly for the opportunity they granted me to provide leadership to NAC over the past few months. This exit now gives me a chance to explore all other options for this country that Sam Nujoma freed. My immediate preoccupation is to start my aquaponics farming project to make a small contribution to food security. The rest of the other options I will consider as they come up,” he said. Aquaponics is the combination of aquaculture (raising fish) and hydroponics (the soil-less growing of plants) that grows fish and plants together in one integrated system.

Kauta said the reason for the hasty appointment of a new acting CEO for NAC is to lead the institution in the intervening transitional period in light of intense preparation in respect of the impending International Civil Aviation Organisation Aviation Security Audit scheduled to take place at Hosea Kutako International Airport in November 2018.

Kauta did not comment on the early exit package paid out to Aochamub. He also said that they did not need to inform the Namibian Civil Aviation Authority about the changes 90 days in advance, as is per regulations, because the appointment is of the acting CEO and not a substantive CEO. – Additional reporting by Desie Heita