Geingob says Namibia’s customer service lags behind in SADC

Eveline de Klerk

SWAKOPMUND – President Hage Geingob says that Namibia is lagging behind other SADC countries when it comes to customer service. Geingob was speaking during the official opening of the Dome in Swakopmund that took place on Friday evening at the town.

Geingob said that it is worrisome that customer service in Namibia is not yet where it should be and hence is harmful to the country as it portrays a negative image to investors.

“It has a detrimental effect on the enthusiasm and brand confidence of Namibian customers. What is worse is that we portray a bad image to tourists and investors,” Geingob said.

The Dome is one of Swakopmund’s prominent buildings that have hosted events such as the World University Rugby Games, international hockey, and gymnastics competitions as well as the Namibian music awards.

He said that Namibian business should be cognisant that strong customer service is key to business confidence and job creation.

“Competing just on price is no longer sustainable. We are living in the information age and if your brand or country develops a reputation for poor customer service, millions of people will be able to learn about it and choose an alternative business or investment destination,” he elaborated.

He appealed to all Namibians to take pride in their business, profession and Namibia itself by continuously reviewing its customer service delivery and live up to the expectations of those visiting the country.

“I would like you to aspire to maintain a strong customer service culture, to ensure quality of service delivered within the confines. Let us treat all clients with the utmost respect and dignity so that we also find ourselves within the range of other SADC countries,” Geingob appealed.