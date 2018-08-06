Geingob celebrates birthday with Erongo elderly

President Hage Geingob who turned 77 years old on Friday celebrated his birthday with the elderly at the Swakopmund Mondesa Multi-Purpose Centre. The more than 250 elderly people who celebrated with him came from all over Erongo Region, from places such as Henties Bay, Arandis and Daures constituency. “My husband was only 11 when he lost his mother and I can see that he looks at every woman with the utmost respect. He personally taught me a very important lesson, that we should treat older people with dignity, respect and love because we will all be old one day and would want to be treated that way,” First Lady Monica Geingos said during the celebration on Friday. In the photo are President Geingob, Madama Geingos and Geingob’s two daughters cutting the birthday cake. In the photo above, Geingob greeting elders, Immanuel Xoagub and Absalom Katumbo, during his low-key birthday celebration in Swakopmund on Friday.