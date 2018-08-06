Another woman dies at hands of jilted partner

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA – The family of the woman who was hacked to death by her former partner over the weekend at Etomba in Ohangwena Region alleged that the suspect was released from custody last month after he was arraigned for threatening to cut their one-year-old in half.

Police public relations officer in Ohangwena, Warrant Officer Abner Kuume Itumba could not confirm the exact charges the suspect was previously arraigned for, but said that he was in custody for domestic violence-related charges.

The 38-year-old Helvi Kanana was attacked after a quarrel after the two had returned from a nearby cuca shop.

The incident happened in Kanana’s brother’s house where she lived with her two children, who alerted the neighbours of the incident on Friday night.

Kanana has four children, of whom the last daughter was fathered by the suspect.

Itumba said it is not yet clear what object was used as the object is still stuck in the deceased’s head with only a small part visible.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday morning after his mother allegedly locked him in the room when he appeared at home that morning.

The suspect is alleged to have fled after committing the crime on Friday night.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court this week.

A cousin to the deceased said the suspect prior to attacking the deceased also chased the deceased’s six-year-old with a panga around the house.

The deceased’s grandmother, 81-year-old visually impaired Teopolina Shafuda said her granddaughter has for a long time suffered abuse at the hands of the suspect.

“Little did I know that it would eventually end in him killing her. It is painful to lose a child in such a manner, especially because we recently buried her mother,” the grandmother related.

“I have lost my helper, as she was always ready to help. She has left me with four children, how do I take care of them in my situation?” the grandmother lamented.

She described her granddaughter as a joyful, quiet person.

Kanana is the second woman to have lost her life at the hands of a lover recently, after 24-year-old Alina Kahehongo was killed was shot at her workplace in Windhoek.

Her 28-year-old boyfriend Samuel Shali Nghihepa turned the gun on himself.