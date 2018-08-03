United, Wanderers brace for a bloody battle…premier rugby league final

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – A fierce battle, one that will be hallmarked by bruises and bloody scars, will be anticipated when a determined Wanderers Rugby Club lock horns with an often relentless United Rugby Club in the highly awaited Namibia Rugby Premiership mega final tomorrow at the Hage Geingob Stadium.

After scurrying past luckless dethroned champions Unam Rugby Club last weekend via a narrow 32-31 victory, United will tomorrow be aiming to continue their assault at the same pace and with the same lethalness when they face rivals Wanderers.

If durability and industriousness will be a determining factor in tomorrow’s final, then one would like to believe that United have proven time and again that they embody the required ingredients to challenge any opposition down

to the wire if so required.

But going against clinical and well organised Wanderers, who defeated Western Suburbs 47-21 to reach the final, United will face a tough and unyielding Wanderers outfit, which is determined to regain its supremacy in domestic rugby by lifting the league trophy.