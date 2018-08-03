Star of the Week: Helalia Johannes

Our Star of the Week is Namibia’s veteran long distance runner Helalia Johannes, who scooped a silver medal at the recent Nelson Mandela Bay ASA Half Marathon that was held in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, after she narrowly missed out on a decisive win as she finished just six seconds behind winner Mamorallo Tjoka of Lesotho. Tjoka clocked 1:10:46 to take gold in the women’s event, while Johannes closed in at second place with her impressive time of 1:10:51. Kenya’s Susy Chemaimak won bronze with her time of 1:12:32.
