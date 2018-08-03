Oteya, Lioness collabo on a single

Pinehas Nakaziko

Local songbirds and female entertainment sensations, Oteya and Lioness, are has collaborating on a single, DiMatta, due for release online and on radio stations early next week.

The song will also be available on streaming websites such as DONLU, Spotify and ITunes. Oteya’s manager, Thomas Iitula, says the two artist’s collaboration is overdue. “Oteya recorded the song first and felt like she needed a female rapper on the song. Lioness heard the track and fell in love with it, and quickly added her version,” says Iitula, adding that their chemistry and energy is highly visible on the song. “This means that these two female singers means business. In the industry dominated by male artists, they are here to prove that females can also work together and create magic,” says Iitula.

With these collabo people must definitely expect more projects from them. “This is just the beginning of a great partnership in terms of music and arts,” says Iitula. They will also be performing the song together live at the 081Every1Fest on August 11 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium. “So expect fireworks and amazing stage outfits from these artists.” Produced by the Ogopa Butterfly, the song means having a great time and appreciating how beautiful Namibian women are. Setting the stage already is a video trailer trending on You Tube, attracting more viewers. Music lovers can expect nothing but the best in term of quality.

Lioness, real name La-Toya Mwoombola is a 25 years old Namibian born and raised female rapper who loved music from a tender age. For the past two years she has been kicking massive waves in the industry, and had been selected to be an opening act for various artists, including South African renowned singer Casper Nyovest, and other established Namibian artists.

Her hits include singles such as Back to basics, Dreams and Bad that have been topping the charts for record breaking weeks. Currently, she has released four videos of Dreams, Bad, Location and Sauce. Lioness has brought a refreshing sound to her industry often embracing her heritage and infusing modern Hip Hop with a tangy twist of old school.