Nakathila and Ndafoluma rumble in “Swakies” tonight

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Two of Namibia’s top boxers Jeremiah “Lowkey” Nakathila and Lukas “The Demolisher” Ndafoluma are expected to keep the crowd on the edge of their seats with rousing action tonight at The Dome in Swakopmund.

The two pugilists will be the top attraction when the eagerly awaited Desert Rumble III boxing bonanza, which is being hosted by the country’s leading boxing stable the MTC Nestor ‘Sunshine’ Boxing and Fitness Academy and Africa’s top sports and entertainment promotions firm Kalakoda Productions, takes center stage tonight at the coastal town.

Nakathila will be the leading actor in tonight’s action when he puts his WBO Africa super featherweight crown on the line against Malawian journeyman Crispin Moliati in the main bout of the evening.

In the main supporting bouts, very lethal but many a time underrated veteran Ndafoluma takes the main supporting act on the bill when he confronts Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s Jimmy Mabundji in a WBO Africa middleweight 12-rounder, on a night that will see no less than three continental titles being wrestled for.

Hometown boy Abraham “Energy” Ndauendapo will also be in action when he challenges DRC’s Bilindo Eseko for the vacant WBF African super featherweight title over 12 rounds.

Nakathila – who is currently rated No. 5 in the world by the WBO – promised to deliver a masterpiece in Swakopmund come fight night as a possible victory will see him move within touching distance of the world title shot.

For Ndafoluma, it will not only be about winning but also about proving to his fans why he remains one of the best but mostly underrated boxers in the middleweight division.

Promoter Nestor Tobias has indicated that the fights will be televised live on national broadcaster NBC via Kwesé Sports on ESPN. Tickets will cost N$350 for VIP and N$100 for general access.

“There will be three titles on offer on the evening. We will be working with Kalakoda for the first time and it is a relationship we would like to keep in future. In our next engagement we will have the top five on television, while we will have a lot of undercards during the bonanza,” said Tobias.