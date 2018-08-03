Mob justice murder probe still incomplete

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Investigations into the case of eleven people who stand accused of killing a 27-year-old refugee are yet to be completed.

Murder accused Tangeni Desmond Mushimba, 20, Helena Matheus, 25, Merriam Ndapewa Kahiriri, 24, Meriam Ndameshime, 30, Natangue Nashindengo, 19, Knowledge Meitvere, 27, Aron Tupueawa Kamanda, 27, George Mathupi, 19, Charles Kambelela, 18, Moses Shapwa Heita, 22 and Teofelus Heita, 24, all appeared in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni.

According to the prosecutor Idda Itembu, the police are yet to finalise investigations into the case. The group was arrested in June following the death of Congolese refugee Valentin Tshitamungi.

According to court documents, the group killed Tshitamungi by beating and kicking him all over his body. Tshitamungi later succumbed to his injuries. The incident occurred on June 12 near Katutura in the district of Windhoek.

The prosecution alleges Tshitamungi’s death was unlawful and intentional and a result of mob justice.

It is alleged Tshitamungi was fleeing after he robbed a woman of her money on the day of the incident. As a result of him attempting to flee with his victim’s money, members of the public decided to run after him and the group allegedly ended up fatally assaulting him.

Mushimba and his co-accused are on bail of N$3,000 respectively. The court postponed the case to October 22 to give ample time to the police to finalise their investigations.

Bail was extended until their next appearance in court.