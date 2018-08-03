Minnie join Boity’s party in Capital

Pinehas Nakaziko

South African radio personality, actress and model, Minnie Dlamini, is the second appearance at the V-Lifestyle Mansion Party at the Confab Restaurant tomorrow.

Minnie join’s Boity Thulo, a South African actress and television presenter who is headlining the party.

She rose to celebrity in 2010 when selected the new presenter for Live, a South African music show airing on the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

In 2012, she resigned from the show to pursue acting. In 2013 Minnie switched to sports broadcasting co-hosting Soccerzone until 2016. Ever since she has co-hosted several local and international award ceremonies including the 14th Metro FM Music Awards; Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVC) and the South African Film and Television Awards.

The V-Lifestyle Mansion Party promises a strictly different style with the celebrities.

“An event that will take people’s fantasies into reality.

For a lot of people having a public figure in your presence is absolutely fantastic and almost impossible,” says the founder of the event, Julia Kadhikwa adding that the seasonal event will attract more international celebrities as the brand grows.

Boity is popularly known for her role as Mpho Bogatsu on the South African soapie, Rockville, and for presenting E.Tv’s music show, Club 808.



