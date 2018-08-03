Industry Loop: Trust your Disk Jockey!

If there’s one thing club DJ’s hate, is people coming to them requesting songs. There is nothing more annoying than a drunk or high a$$ person screaming in your ear for a song while volumes in the club are high. I can feel a DJ’s frustration from a kilometre away when that happens. So if you are guilty of running to the DJ box every five minutes to request and sometimes demand for songs, allow me to help you understand why this practice can be so frustrating for a DJ.

One element that defines a good DJ/audience relationship is trust. You need to trust your DJ to playlist the music that you want and need to create moments to that evening. A DJ is a very skilled professional that has the ability to judge an audience’s mood, sync in songs creatively and take you on a beautiful journey.

A DJ knows that you spent your hard earned money on entry. A DJ understands that you have come for a good time. A DJ also understands that you selfishly only want to hear your stuff. Its human nature. That’s understandable. However, what you need to understand is that you are not the only one in the club/audience. You need to understand that everyone in the audience/club selfishly wants her/his favourite genre to be play listed. So you need to trust your DJ to perform a tricky balancing act to satisfy you, and everyone else in the club.

If your DJ plays four or six songs of your favourite genre, you need to be ready to accept the fact that she/he is going to change the vibe to satisfy someone else who is also patiently waiting for her/his favourite genre to be play listed. If you do not want to understand this concept, please stay at home. Listen to your things on the phone or something. Club DJs are grossly underpaid. The work intensely long odd hours. Have to deal with an unprecedented number of ungrateful people who want to lecture them on how to do their job. So please, honestly…the last thing they need now is your annoying visits to the DJ box.

If the type of DJ I described above does not fit the DJ you are used to in your social and night circles, than you are chilling at labu labu places. If that’s the case, than obviously you get frustrated because those labu labu type of places with their DJs only play one genre the whole night. Than you are to be blamed. Don’t bring your labu labu tendencies to professional, safe and decent clubs. Otherwise, just go to a shebeen and enjoy your jukebox maars. Amae! If you don’t want to accept the fact that you are wrong in making visits to a DJ box. Stay maars at the shebeen where you can put your dollar for a song at a jukebox and see the same people over and over again. But if you want to upgrade and enjoy a professional, safe and decent spot…trust the Dj to playlist good music for you that caters to everyone!

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com

@naobebsekind (twitter)