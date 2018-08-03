Gospel, Choir spectacular unites all Christians

Staff Reporter

The inaugural Annual Unity Gospel and Choir show takes place tomorrow (Saturday) in the Khomasdal Community Hall starting at 16H00.

Gospel singer, Johannes Uugwanga, a member of the organising committee, says the main purpose is to unite all christians in the country. “We expect Namibians from different walks of life to come in huge numbers so that we as christians unite as unity is power and this power leads to success,” says Uugwanga. Choirs such as Nyanyukweni Choir, Cool Voice Choir, United Brothers Choir as well the Tuimbileni Omwa Choirs will keep the attendees on their toes while gospel artist such as V-M, Martin Uukunde, Andrew Halupe, Ileni Shilolo, Lala Sackeus, Naddy, Sion Prince, Bra James, Tigger Fish, Ndjabi Ya Shakuka, M’uambo gwa-Mbambi amongst other Namibian gospel artists. To top up the spiritually filled Saturday night, South African gospel artist, Briezz M’du, who has previously performed in Zimbabwe, Botswana and India, is gracing the stage. Namibian gospel queen, Maranatha, will also be part of the gospel spectacular.

A ticket goes for N$70 but according to Uugwanga, only few are remaining, therefore, those who want to part of this unforgettable gospel-filled night should contact him on 0812782953 or pay at the door.