Geingob pleased with infrastructure at Eenhana

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA – President Hage Geingob has applauded the Eenhana Town Council for the tangible development evident at the town which a few years ago consisted a few infrastructural developments.

“The fact that progress has taken place over a short period of time speaks to the hard work, commitment and dedication of the Eenhana and Ohangwena at large; I was here that time when there was only one building so to say, but today the residential area is bigger than many older towns,” the President said.

The Head of State was speaking at the official opening of the Eenhana Trade and Exhibition Expo currently on-going at the town.

The expo ends on Saturday.

He noted that expo and trade fairs alike have the potential to stimulate trade and investment that are crucial for sustained economic growth and the country’s economy at large.

He added government remains committed to support expos as one of the efforts aimed at developing the local economy.

“We must work hand-in-hand to support expos and trade fairs to become vehicles for business and investment promotion,” he said.

In addition to growth and investment economy, the expo also presents the local people with a unique opportunity to

showcase their products to both the local and global economy.

As such, businesses in Namibia should also compete on the global market to create a market that would in the long run attract investment.

“It is imperative for countries and companies to achieve a competitive position amongst their peers,” said the Head of State.

This year’s expo has attracted 205 exhibitors and is sponsored by First National Bank of Namibia, to a tune of N$80 000.