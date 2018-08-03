FNB assists in fostering business and economic sustainability

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – FNB Namibia pledged support of N$75 000 towards the Eenhana Trade and Business Expo currently taking place until this Saturday. FNB Namibia as a main sponsor and the country’s oldest financial services provider has pledged to continue to help by positively supporting the government to steer the Namibian economic and financial agenda towards HPP, NDPs and Vision 2030.

Tomas Koneka Iindji, Area Business Manager of FNB Namibia Far North at the official opening said: “This year’s Eenhana Trade and Business Expo is held under the theme: “Fostering Business and Economic Sustainability’’ with the primary aim of trade, and to attract investments to the town and region as well as to open the eyes of local businesses, for them to grow and become investors of note within the town, region and the country at large. The theme reflects the long economic networking & sustainable and business journey that the country is pursuing to turn around the direction of wealth creation to all Namibians through promotion and embracing of SMEs.”

FNB’s involvement can be witnessed by how much the financial institution contributes to state coffers through direct and indirect taxes and to the upliftment and development of communities through FNB and the now, FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust. “Last year, FNB Holdings declared that it paid close to N$1 billion through direct and indirect taxes to government in our previous financial year – making FNB one of the government’s biggest revenue earners. Through our FNB and now FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, which receives 1 percent of our Net Profit after tax, we have invested more than N$74 million over the past 14 years in the development and protection of the communities and environment that we operate in through skills development, education, sport as well as arts, culture and health projects. We will continue with these investments as we support further initiatives of SME skills development to help with poverty reduction and job creation.”