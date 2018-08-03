Father arrested for alleged rape of daughter

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA – Police in Oshikoto on Wednesday apprehended a 45-year-old man for allegedly sexually violating his daughter during April at Inanime village.

According to the police report, on an unknown date the victim, who is a minor, was called by her father to his room to sleep where they shared a bed.

Later during the night the suspect had sexual intercourse under coercive circumstances without the victim’s consent.

The suspect, whose name is known to New Era, will appear in court today. He cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim.

The act became known when the 16-year-old victim, who fled the homestead after the incident to live with her mother, returned to the father’s place to collect her belongings.

“Some neighbours who became suspicious cornered her to find out why she left and she informed them. They reported the matter to the police,” stated the report.

In a separate incident, 36-year-old Rebeka Andreas escaped death after she was stabbed with an unknown sharp object on the left shoulder by an ex-boyfriend after she terminated their relationship. The victim was taken to Onandjokwe state hospital where she is reported to be in a stable condition.

The incident happened at Oniiwe village of Onayena area in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday), when the suspect stormed the victim’s room, stabbed her and fled the scene.

The police said no arrest was made yet, as the suspect, known only as Nande, was still on the run.