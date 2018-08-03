Daredevil stunts and special deals highlight Standard Bank Auto Show

Donna Collins

Whilst final preparations are in full swing for the upcoming ‘Standard Bank Biltongfees and Auto Show’ which starts in Windhoek this Friday, the motor industry has welcomed the bank’s lower lending rates as a way to stimulate the slump in vehicle sales.

The two-day action-packed show which has been going for 18 years in the capital, promises entertainment galore for the whole family, and is hot on the bumper of the Standard Bank Coastal Auto Show which wrapped up a great turnout at The Dome indoor sports centre last week-end.

A total of 17 motor dealers participated from the coastal towns, and according to Wim Lotter (Head Vehicle and Asset Finance Standard Bank), they sold VW Polo on the opening day, followed by a pleasing amount of applications.

“Figures will be estimated once everything has been wrapped up, and the special has run its course, but applications from the Coastal Auto Show are flowing in from the dealers,” he said.

“The tough economic times have badly affected new car sales, which have dropped by 45 percent over the past few years, so we hope to top last year’s turnover of N$7-million and N$74-million from the coast and Windhoek shows respectively.

“ Despite this, the public has responded well and dealers have taken advantage of the opportunity to exhibit their latest range of vehicles in a difficult market, offering our reduced lending rates and package deals to make it more affordable for the people,” added Lotter.

“I cannot stress enough the importance the Standard Bank Auto Show has for the motoring industry, especially now, and the need to boost confidence in the motor industry couldn’t come at a better time.”

New vehicles will be sold at an interest rate of Prime less 1.75 percent with a 10 percent deposit for 60 months; used vehicles will be sold at an interest rate of Prime less 1.00 percent with a 10 percent deposit for 54 months. This special is only applicable for 2014 – 2017 Models. Both deals on new and used vehicles are only applicable on commercial/business deals.

“The significant part of hosting an event like this, is the unwavering collaboration of all our dealers and key stakeholders in the motoring industry, all of which come together under one roof, creating a convenient, stimulating and one-stop resource for their clients, “ added Lotter, saying they are the heart and soul of this event.

This year’s crowd puller was undoubtedly the world class Moto-X Freestylers which entertained the show goers with their gravity defying, daredevil stunts, as they flew off 15-metre high towering ramps on their bikes.

Of the four riders, two are from South Africa, and two brothers from the Czech Republic, which includes multiple Freestyle MX World Champion Libor Podmol. These incredible riders will be performing five breathtaking shows throughout the week-end in Windhoek, and are not to be missed.

Meanwhile, the Standard Bank Biltongfees and Auto Show which has been going since 2006, promises to be bigger and better than previous years, with the best food, entertainment and most importantly the best lending rate deals. The Standard Bank Biltongfees and Autoshow will take place in Windhoek on August 3 and 4 at the Trustco Sports

Fields.