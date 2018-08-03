Condom assessors unhappy over allowances

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK – Some data collectors from different regions attending a training workshop in Windhoek to conduct a condom impact assessment survey across the country have raised their grievances over what they say are poor logistical arrangements by the organisers.

The survey by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, funded by the Global Fund, is training 22 Namibians from various regions in the country to conduct the condom survey.

The health ministry appointed a private company to conduct the survey.

Participants who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being victimised told New Era that the organiser Wesselz Afrikaaner only initially gave them N$200 to cover accommodation but no breakfast, lunch or dinner was provided for the participants.

Some workshop participants who travelled from //Kharas, Ohangwena, Omaheke, Zambezi, Kavango East and Kavango West to attend the workshop that was expected to end today (Friday) complained the N$200 is far from being enough to cover any hotel or bed-and-breakfast accommodation and for their daily meals.

“What we are being given is just tap water and soup for lunch,” said one participant who requested anonymity, citing possible reprisals.

Workshop participants also alleged Afrikaaner upon their arrival from the regions changed the initial agreement that was to provide them with hotel accommodation and food.

But, Afrikaaner yesterday denied all the allegations levelled against him, saying those who spoke to New Era were lying, though he acknowledged the per diem was initially N$200 but was revised on Thursday after some of the participants complained.

However, he could not reveal the revised per diem.

Afrikaaner said he could not share information on the terms of the agreement since it was a matter between the two parties.

“That information you got from your sources is totally wrong – that was not the agreement we had with them. First it was like that and then it was changed, go and ask your sources,” he said.

“Your sources did not tell you that they are getting taxi money, meals and many other allowances,” he said.

“We are not here to feed people upuntil they are full, we are working on a tight budget,” he said.