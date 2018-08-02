WCRC, VARTA to tackle poaching through sport

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Windhoek City Runners Club (WCRC) in collaboration with VARTA Namibia, a market leader of household consumer batteries, will host the anti-poaching run on the weekend of August 11.

The event is aimed at supporting nature conservation efforts and raising awareness on the dangers of poaching and the plunder of other natural resources. As a running club, they take cognizance of the importance of nature to both sport and people’s lives.

“Nature is essential to our lives and is important in making our world look beautiful and spectacular. Athletes will be racing on open roads and natural terrains such as beautiful trails and passing through woodlands and landscapes, which are all idyllic and beautiful creations of nature that should be protected at all costs. It’s important that our flora and fauna is well preserved for both our generation and generations to come and ensure the continued attraction and survival of Mother Nature,” reads the statement from the organisers.

It continues: “We should therefore acknowledge the fact that natural features such as forests, rivers, oceans, birds and animals all contribute in beautifying the earth, for without these life forms, the planet would be desolate with no traces of life. Therefore, as a sports club, we are pledging to preserve wildlife and save nature in its entirety and we call on everyone to join hands in protecting our world. Nature is the mother to us all, and within us, there is the spirit of an eco-warrior.”