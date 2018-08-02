SADC Industrialisation Week 2018 draws to a close

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – SADC’s Industrialisation Week, which is aimed at fostering new opportunities for intra-regional trade and investment, concluded in the capital yesterday. The three-day event attracted interest from the region, the continent and the broader globe and also entailed an exhibitors’ aspect on the sidelines where this year about 150 companies from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) presented their products. The 2018 SADC Industrialisation Week (SIW) was hosted with the support of the NEPAD Business Foundation, the Southern Africa Business Forum (SABF), the Department of Trade and Industry of South Africa, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Barclays Africa Group and the European Union. Here are some of the exhibitors at this year’s event. Photos: Edgar Brandt