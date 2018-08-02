Peugeot adds affordable 3008 SUV 1.2 litre Active Limited Edition to 3008 SUV range

Peugot continues to make inroads into the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment and is sure to win over a number of new customers with the unveiling of a new limited edition 1.2-litre Active 96kW THP 6-speed manual to the already impressive 3008 SUV range.

Exceptionally stylish, practical, comfortable to drive and now even more affordable, Peugeot is introducing the limited edition exclusively on the Peugeot 3008 1.2-litre Active, which will display a “Limited Edition” badge.

The 1.2-litre Active offers the best of both worlds with outstanding engine efficiency and sporty styling. It brings you advanced technology, a unique driving experience, an impressive interior as well as increased passenger and luggage space for just N$369 900 in South Africa, making it one of the most of the most competitive SUV’S in its segment.

In keeping with the 3008 SUV range, the 1.2-litre Active Limited Edition offers extremely generous spec levels. You get 17-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, automatic emergency braking and dual zone climate control. Superior quality materials surround a classy modern interior layout with lots of high-tech clean lines and premium touches.

The innovative new i-Cockpit includes a multi-function steering wheel and a 12.3” digital instrument cluster. The 8-inch colour touchscreen display with car connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth allows you to use your smartphone to get directions on the move.

You can also use the piano-key toggles to control the 8-inch display to access the correct function on the touchscreen with the press of a single button.

The 3008 1.2-litre Active has a great feeling of space. The extended wheelbase improves on legroom and the raised ride height means more headroom for all on board.

The boot will swallow 591 litres with the rear seats up and 1670 litres with them folded flat. The Active gets a handy fold-flat front passenger seat and with 60/40 split rear seats and the boot floor that can be raised and lowered, it has enough space for every occasion.

The 3008 1.2-litre Active is also greener and more fuel-efficient than ever before.

The three-cylinder engine is punchy with more than enough torque to get up to speed without labouring. Linked to a six-speed manual gearbox the 1.2-litre Active has effortless ratios that allows for relaxed cruising. It is easy to drive around town, and impressively quiet and civilised on the open roads.

Peugeot’s trademark sporty steering wheel is light and precise, nicely weighted and easily manoeuvrable and the 1,270kg kerb weight means you will experience excellent fuel economy too.

Standard safety features on the 1.2-litre Active include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, emergency brake assist, traction control, Dynamic Stability Control and Electronic Stability Programme. Road sign detection, driver attention alert, lane departure warning, driver attention fatigue warning and ISOFIX child seat mounts all come as standard.

Comfort and convenience features include cruise control and hill assist.

“In today’s tough economy price is being considered more and more when purchasing a vehicle said Francisco Gaie, MD of Peugeot Citroën South Africa. The Limited Edition 3008 1.2-litre Active offers a more affordable and economical option, without compromising on the quality and specification the rest of the range has to offer.

“As the badge implies this vehicle will be brought in in limited quantities and will be available until stock runs out” Francisco concluded.