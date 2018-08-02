Petition calls for refurbishment of Katutura Community Hall

Television presenter Leonard Witbeen is spearheading a community initiative that requests the City of Windhoek to revamp the Katutura Community Hall. So far the initiative has collected 2,253 signatures. The community hall is covered in graffiti, has broken windows and is vandalised. The community wants the City of Windhoek to help make the hall attractive so that it can be used to host community events on a regular basis. Witbeen said he has had countless meetings with the municipality’s Social Welfare and Youth Division since last year, but there has not been any favourable response from them. “I had a meeting with them last year January, and up to now, but nothing has happened, as you can see behind me,’’ he pointed out. However, the City of Windhoek spokesperson, Lydia Amutenya, said that at the meetings with Witbeen it was agreed that a memorandum of understanding would be drafted to pave the way for the refurbishment of the community hall. Amutenya added that the community hall is on the municipality’s priority list for the 2018/19 financial year, which started on July 1. In the photo are Leonard Witbeen and volunteers with signed the petition for the refurbishment of the Katutura Community Hall.