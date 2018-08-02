NVF League to conclude this weekend

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) League will conclude this weekend, as teams in the Zambezi Volleyball Association (ZVA) and the Kavango Volleyball Association (KVA) wrap-up their remaining fixtures, which are expected to be highly competitive.

Meanwhile, the final log standings in the Central, Far North and Erongo Volleyball Leagues have been finalised. The two top teams from both the Men’s and Women’s Divisions from all five regional associations will qualify to take part in the Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation Cup which kicks-off later this month. The tournament will see teams compete for the national title.

Central Volleyball League (CVL)

After a tightly contested and action-packed league finale, the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) and the NamPower Volleyball Clubs won the Men’s and Women’s Categories over the weekend at University of Namibia’s Main Campus in Windhoek. The event also marked CVL’s closing ceremony witnessed by the Namibian Sport Commission Chairperson, Joel Matheus.

Far Northern Volleyball Association (FNVA)

Six Stars VC won the Men’s Category while Oshana Nampol VC scooped the Women’s Category title. In the concluding match, Eenhana VTC Volleyball Club defeated Oshikoto Nampol VC 3-0. They then faced !Nakapele Boys VC whom they overpowered once again with the same score line of 3-0. !Nakapele Boys went on and beat Oshikoto Nampol VC 3-0 in the last fixture.

Erongo Volleyball Association (EVA)

The Erongo Nampol Volleyball Clubs dominated both the Men’s and Women’s Categories and were crowned champions in this league. The Navy Team which were traditionally the incumbents in the region, were left with the silver medal in the log but still qualified for the NVF Cup.

The first round of the Bank Windhoek NVF Cup is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 18 and Sunday, August 19, 2018 in Rundu, while Swakopmund will host the combined second and final round on Saturday, 29 until Sunday, 30 September 2018.

Spectators are encouraged to come in numbers to give extra support to their respective regional teams. “Support from the clubs, individuals and corporates such as Bank Windhoek, is crucial for the staging and development of volleyball as a community sport. Hence, we would like to applaud them for their continued backing,” said CVA’s Chairperson Tobias Mwatelulo.