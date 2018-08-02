Nghitila appointed acting PS for environment ministry

Albertina Nakale

WINDHOEK – Environmental Commissioner Teofilus Nghitila has been appointed as the acting Permanent Secretary (PS) for the Ministry of Environment and Tourism for six months. Interestingly, Nghitila would also remain as the Environment Commissioner whose job is to act as independent advisor to state organs on environmental plans, and manage environmental clearance certification process.

Nghitila replaces Dr Milan Lindeque who went into retirement. Nghitila would serve for a period of six months or until the post is filled, the secretary to Cabinet George Simataa said in a statement.

Lindeque has in the meantime been nominated for prominent position at UN of assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations Environment Programme. The Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta tabled Lindeque’s nomination before Cabinet, which endorsed the nomination and directed the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation to convey the nomination to the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation was further tasked to convey the Namibian Cabinet’s support of Lindeque’s nomination to the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme.

Lindeque has been described as having a strong interest in the management of national parks and the conservation and management of wildlife as well as community-based natural resource management.

He was also the lead negotiator for Namibia for the Economic Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the Southern African Development Community.

Lindeque worked as the PS for Environment and Tourism since 2015 and prior to that he had worked as the PS for the Ministry of Trade and Industry where he oversaw the reform of Namibia’s investment legislation, industrial development strategy and related instruments during his tenure. He is the chairperson of Namibia’s Sustainable Development Advisory Council, a statutory body created in terms of Namibia’s Environmental Management Act.

Simataa also said that Nghitila would be eligible to receive an acting allowance while serving as an acting PS. “This amount is the difference between the salary of the Permanent Secretary and your current position,” he said.