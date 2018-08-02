BFS Fund Manager donates to Para-athletes

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – BFS Fund Manager handed over N$26, 607.91 to the Sport on the Move Foundation, a charitable organisation spearheaded by Namibia’s Paralympic gold medallist, Ananias Shikongo, aimed at drawing attention to the plight of local Paralympic athletics.

Speaking at the hand over, in Windhoek, last week, Kauna Ndilula, Managing Director of BFS Fund Manager said

Shikongo is an inspiration and a role model to many young people.

“We appreciate the promotion Shikongo does for the country, more importantly, we celebrate the hope he provides to many young people through his work with this Foundation. This money might not look like a lot but every great thing starts small, so this is a seed for greater things to come.”

“As part of our social responsibility commitment, BFS Fund Manager considers it pertinent involvement with sport on the Move Foundation through a project that not only raise awareness for the plight of sports funding in our country, but also directly contributes towards the development of Paralympic athletics in Namibia,” she added.

The funds handed to the foundation are proceeds raised from the inaugural 100-metre blindfold charity sports event held last September.

During that particular event, corporate teams made up of two athletes took part in a 100-metre sprint with one athlete blind folded whilst the other acted as a guide, mimicking the experience of contestants taking part in Paralympic athletics.

Speaking on behalf of the Foundation, Twice Olympic gold medalist and founder of Sport on the Move, Shikongo said people with disabilities face many challenges regarding access to funds.

“This is a good example you (BFS Fund Manager) are showing – furthermore, I’m challenging other organisations to join the initiative and work in harmony to effect change.”

BFS Fund Manager and Sport on the Move Foundation will host a similar event later this year to continue raising awareness for Paralympic sports in Namibia.

Shikongo, is scheduled to host the race aimed at raising funds while garnering public support for Para-athletics in Namibia but also being a fun filled experience, giving participants a feel and a brief insight into the challenges including the world of Paralympic athletes.

Participating teams will be given practical training on how the visually impaired athletes compete, after which they will take part in the race to illustrate what they have learnt.

This event is set to take place in October 2018 at DHPS. Registration fee is N$1500.00 per team of six people. All the funds raised through this event will be donated to Sport on the Move Foundation to facilitate and train upcoming Paralympic athletes who will continue to inspire national pride.

For further details on how to get involved in this initiative, interested parties are requested to contact; Tuyeni Hamutwe at BFS Fund Manager on +264 61 388 631.